VELA Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Wendy’s comprises 1.0% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.76. 3,504,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,033. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEN

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.