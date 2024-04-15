VELA Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

VELA Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,344 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,996,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,013,000 after purchasing an additional 168,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,293,000 after purchasing an additional 97,924 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,395,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,268,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,884,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,092,000 after purchasing an additional 69,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,739,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,128,000 after purchasing an additional 84,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIL. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.33. 589,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,741. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

