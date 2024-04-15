VELA Investment Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

VELA Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.4 %

TER traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $104.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,010. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.33. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

