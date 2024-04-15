VELA Investment Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,880,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,749 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Flowers Foods by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,321,000 after buying an additional 1,010,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,235,000 after acquiring an additional 988,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FLO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $478,771.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flowers Foods news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $22.91. 974,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,439. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.62%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Articles

