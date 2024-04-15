VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 533,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 339,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $620,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.87. 304,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.29 and a 12 month high of $194.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.