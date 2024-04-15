VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Graham makes up approximately 2.3% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Graham worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Insider Transactions at Graham

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total value of $396,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,989.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHC traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $709.52. 11,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,132. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $551.36 and a twelve month high of $771.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $727.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $674.02.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

