VELA Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

VELA Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $326,171,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,416,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,302,372. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.68. The company has a market capitalization of $207.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

