Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.00

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.35), with a volume of 58989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.25 ($0.37).

Velocity Composites Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.97 million, a PE ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.82.

Insider Transactions at Velocity Composites

In other news, insider Andrew Beaden purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,969.88). Insiders own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

