Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) SVP Sells $228,560.00 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA opened at $47.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

