Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Vericel alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vericel

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 44,507 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 28,262 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.22 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.