VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $184.73 and last traded at $185.27, with a volume of 67060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.43.

Specifically, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $122,017.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,002 shares of company stock worth $3,714,154 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.47.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,005,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,110,000 after acquiring an additional 242,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after purchasing an additional 233,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 99.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,624,000 after buying an additional 220,106 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

