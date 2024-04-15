Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) vs. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Video River Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 0 2 0 3.00 Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.38%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.9% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Video River Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 159.04% 16.91% 10.18% Video River Networks N/A -26.25% -22.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Video River Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $214.47 million 132.99 $316.60 million $4.46 7.82 Video River Networks $3.87 million 0.35 $770,000.00 ($0.01) -0.75

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks. Video River Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Video River Networks on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc., a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets, businesses, and operations in North America. Its target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell electric vehicles, power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices. The company was formerly known as Nighthawk Systems, Inc. Video River Networks, Inc. is based in Torrance, California.

