Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.48 and last traded at $72.01. 482,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,945,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Vistra Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth $39,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $971,000. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 31.3% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

