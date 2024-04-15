Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.
Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.9 %
VTSCY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $20.99.
