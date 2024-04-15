Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $41,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $967.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $940.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $792.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $482.74 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.