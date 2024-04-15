Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $36,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $658.23 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $778.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $697.25 and a 200-day moving average of $598.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

