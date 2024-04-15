Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $32.20 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $32,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA grew its stake in KLA by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $4,754,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in KLA by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,294,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in KLA by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $680.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $680.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $587.57. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The stock has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $671.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLA

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.