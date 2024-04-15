Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $57.28 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,005 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $57,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $68.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

