Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $52,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $441.24 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $438.24 and its 200 day moving average is $406.24.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

