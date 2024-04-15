Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,501 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after buying an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,828,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

NYSE:T opened at $16.37 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

