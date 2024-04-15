Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 16,044 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $25,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,629,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.94.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $222.40 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

