Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,562 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of CME Group worth $50,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,370,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,029,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,841,000 after acquiring an additional 70,588 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,270,000 after purchasing an additional 133,897 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME stock opened at $209.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.86%.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.70.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

