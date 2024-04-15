Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 25,327 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2024

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,327 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.09% of Zscaler worth $29,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $182.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.72. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.55.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

