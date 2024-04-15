Voss Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Genius Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 591.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,520,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,827 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,281,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,047,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,777 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 2,189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,184 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,293,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,760 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:GENI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.15. 2,649,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,966. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. Genius Sports Limited has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GENI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Genius Sports

About Genius Sports

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.