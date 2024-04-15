Voss Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Genius Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 591.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,520,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,827 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,281,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,047,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,777 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 2,189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,184 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,293,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,760 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genius Sports Stock Performance
NYSE:GENI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.15. 2,649,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,966. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. Genius Sports Limited has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on GENI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.41.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Genius Sports
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genius Sports
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.