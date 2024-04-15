Voss Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the quarter. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TITN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.26. 147,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,623. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Profile

(Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.