Voss Capital LLC Invests $11.15 Million in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,151,000. Shift4 Payments comprises 1.1% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after buying an additional 301,452 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,406,000 after acquiring an additional 179,965 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,025,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,155,000 after purchasing an additional 149,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 693,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.52.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE FOUR traded down $2.08 on Monday, hitting $61.90. 1,202,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

