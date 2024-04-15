Voss Capital LLC Invests $29.78 Million in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,776,000. Xponential Fitness comprises about 2.9% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned 4.87% of Xponential Fitness as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

In other news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $52,915.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE XPOF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $677.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

