Voss Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Voss Capital LLC reduced its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 357,500 shares during the period. Crocs makes up approximately 3.2% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Crocs worth $32,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $151.32.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.30.

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

