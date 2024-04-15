Voss Capital LLC Sells 172,083 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Voss Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,083 shares during the quarter. i3 Verticals accounts for approximately 1.6% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $16,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIIV. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.81. 133,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,909. The company has a market cap of $761.24 million, a PE ratio of -325.86 and a beta of 1.57. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

