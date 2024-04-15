Voss Capital LLC Trims Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Voss Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,033 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx accounts for 7.1% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 7.36% of BlueLinx worth $73,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,025,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in BlueLinx by 482.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BlueLinx by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlueLinx by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in BlueLinx by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlueLinx

In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $37,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,026.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $622,598.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,263.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $37,394.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,196. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of BXC stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.23. 71,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.69. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $132.67.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $712.53 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

