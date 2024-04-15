Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.50.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

