Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,400 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 839,200 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WALD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Waldencast by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 72,975 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Waldencast from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Waldencast Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WALD stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. Waldencast has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

