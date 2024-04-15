Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 545 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Electric has a one year low of $76.38 and a one year high of $158.69. The firm has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.38%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

