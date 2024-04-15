Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Booking by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $24,841,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in Booking by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc raised its position in shares of Booking by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Booking stock traded up $58.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,590.54. 26,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,313. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,597.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3,358.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

