Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 483.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQI stock remained flat at $40.51 during trading on Monday. 21,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,172. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

