Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $114.32. The stock had a trading volume of 307,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $119.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

