Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,126,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

View Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,454,973. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $157.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.