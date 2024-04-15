Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,898,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 698,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 451,710 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,905 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,351 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $386,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. Mizuho started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

LVS stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.14. 614,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,961. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

