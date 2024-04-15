Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $832,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $692,917,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VGT stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $516.16. The stock had a trading volume of 81,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $518.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $368.39 and a 12 month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

