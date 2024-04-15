Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $623.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,134. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $269.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $601.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

