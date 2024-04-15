Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after acquiring an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 124.4% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 445,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after acquiring an additional 247,075 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.11. The stock had a trading volume of 396,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,051. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

