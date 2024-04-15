Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 181.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in United States Steel by 60.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 204,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

