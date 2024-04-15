Warner Financial Inc. Acquires 240 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.89. 2,048,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,966. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

