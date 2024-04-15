Warner Financial Inc. Acquires 4,011 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,546,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,688,000 after buying an additional 6,015,821 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,750,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,038,000.

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,524. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $39.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

