Warner Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,631,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.94. The company had a trading volume of 139,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average of $77.10. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

