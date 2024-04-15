Warner Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 12.6% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.11. 924,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,043. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.24.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
