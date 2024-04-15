Warner Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,447 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after acquiring an additional 882,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,693 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.99. 2,108,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.