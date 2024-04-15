Warner Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.62. The stock had a trading volume of 283,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,112. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $105.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

