Warner Financial Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.76. The stock had a trading volume of 240,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,087. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.49. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.