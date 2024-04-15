Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

In other news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,629.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,365,629.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 135,455 shares of company stock worth $13,628,764. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Weatherford International by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $117.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $127.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

